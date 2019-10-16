News More News
Wednesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst

Among the select few targets remaining on Clemson's recruiting board for this cycle, one who took a trip elsewhere last weekend was Marietta (Ga.) five-star tight end Arik Gilbert.

Gilbert (6-5, 250), ranked No. 6 nationally by Rivals.com, went on an official visit to LSU for its win against Florida.

