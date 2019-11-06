THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

There isn’t a Clemson opponent with more familiar recruiting names than N.C. State, as the Tigers have been involved to varying degrees with a bunch of North Carolina’s top prospects who have eventually wound up with the Wolfpack.

Their most contentious battle in the near future points directly to Matthews (N.C.) Weddington junior four-star running back Will Shipley.

Shipley (5-11, 190), ranked No. 53 nationally by Rivals.com, has N.C. State alums branched through his family tree – most notably, though, stemming at his parents. He’s tailgated at many games and has longstanding relationships with Dave Doeren’s staff.