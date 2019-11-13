Wednesday Insider Notes
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Two official visits down, three to go for Clemson’s priority pass-catching target down the stretch.
Lakeland (Fla.) four-star Arian Smith went to Alabama over the weekend, and we gave our intel on the latest in the Monday Insider.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news