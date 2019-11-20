News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-20 06:18:42 -0600') }} football Edit

Wednesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst

Clemson attracted a string of other significant recruits last weekend beyond the official visitors and handful of offered targets we’ve already written about considerably.

Arguably the most compelling junior among them was Winston-Salem (N.C.) Prep defensive end Zaire Patterson.

