Wednesday Insider Notes
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
The recruiting visitor list is always interesting for the instate rivalry, as it tends to carry a distinct local flavor.
All eyes will obviously be on whether Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School five-star defensive end Jordan Burch makes it to Williams-Brice Stadium for Saturday’s noon game.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news