News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-22 06:05:11 -0600') }} football Edit

Wednesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst

Clemson's coaches collectively hit the road Tuesday for the first time since last week’s national championship game.

The staff has the next two weeks to travel to various high schools during the NCAA contact period.

With this recruiting class all but wrapped up, its focus is on juniors – which means the coaches can see, be seen and talk to those around the prospect, but have negligible communication with the actual player.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Clemson kicked off its campaign with an early morning stop Tuesday to see a priority offensive target.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}