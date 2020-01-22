Clemson's coaches collectively hit the road Tuesday for the first time since last week’s national championship game.

The staff has the next two weeks to travel to various high schools during the NCAA contact period.

With this recruiting class all but wrapped up, its focus is on juniors – which means the coaches can see, be seen and talk to those around the prospect, but have negligible communication with the actual player.

Clemson kicked off its campaign with an early morning stop Tuesday to see a priority offensive target.