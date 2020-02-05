The traditional – and final – National Signing Day has arrived.

Dabo Swinney is holding his standard news conference this afternoon as such. But if there’s going to be something interesting to be said, it will probably relate to the team; there’s nothing really new for Swinney to discuss.

Once four-star receiver Xzavier Henderson decided to pick Florida after the early signing period, Clemson's staff decided to turn the page toward 2021 recruiting unless another pass-catcher grabbed its eye. That didn’t happen.

Oh, recruiting has continued going full speed – as evidenced by the Tigers gobbling up four commitments from their recent junior day.

But Clemson is one of the few relevant programs without much going on at this deadline. And while it’s their preference to get their business done early, precedent still suggests this might be more exception than the rule.