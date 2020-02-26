Wednesday Insider Notes
Clemson pulled rank late in the last cycle to nab Georgia Tech offensive line commitment Trent Howard, whose father played with Dabo Swinney in college.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
The Tigers have been communicating with another Alabama lineman whose uncle played with Swinney on the Tide.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news