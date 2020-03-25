News More News
Wednesday Insider Notes

These are truly unprecedented times, indeed.

On Tuesday, Dillon (S.C.) three-star receiver Ahmari Huggins announced that he had picked up an offer from USC.

We would tell you Huggins (6-0, 165) is legitimately on Clemson’s radar. The Tigers brought him in for this month’s junior day and have him in the conversation among the down-the-line candidates for its “2” receiver position take.

His offer sheet also features Duke, N.C. State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Virginia, Arkansas, Pittsburgh and Boston College among others.

Dillon's Ahmari Huggins now claims over two-dozen offers.
Dillon's Ahmari Huggins now claims over two-dozen offers. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
