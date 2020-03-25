These are truly unprecedented times, indeed.

On Tuesday, Dillon (S.C.) three-star receiver Ahmari Huggins announced that he had picked up an offer from USC.

We would tell you Huggins (6-0, 165) is legitimately on Clemson’s radar. The Tigers brought him in for this month’s junior day and have him in the conversation among the down-the-line candidates for its “2” receiver position take.

His offer sheet also features Duke, N.C. State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Virginia, Arkansas, Pittsburgh and Boston College among others.