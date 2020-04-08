News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-08 06:29:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Wednesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

In an increasingly analytics-driven sports world, we have our case for why Clemson should make Southlake (Texas) Carroll rising junior four-star Quinn Ewers its quarterback target for the next recruiting cycle.

MaxPreps put together a rundown for No. 1 overall NFL Draft picks by state since 1990.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Texas and California topped the chart with five apiece. But the surprise comes elsewhere.

Florida has not produced a No. 1 pick in this 30-year span.

South Carolina has had two in that stretch, both defensive ends: Jadeveon Clowney in 2014, Courtney Brown in 2000.

Ohio is set to close the gap with its fourth No. 1 this year in Joe Burrow, albeit the state’s first since 1997.

Southlake (Texas) Carroll Rivals100 quarterback Quinn Ewers.
Southlake (Texas) Carroll Rivals100 quarterback Quinn Ewers. (Sam Spiegelman)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}