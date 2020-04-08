In an increasingly analytics-driven sports world, we have our case for why Clemson should make Southlake (Texas) Carroll rising junior four-star Quinn Ewers its quarterback target for the next recruiting cycle.

MaxPreps put together a rundown for No. 1 overall NFL Draft picks by state since 1990.

Texas and California topped the chart with five apiece. But the surprise comes elsewhere.

Florida has not produced a No. 1 pick in this 30-year span.

South Carolina has had two in that stretch, both defensive ends: Jadeveon Clowney in 2014, Courtney Brown in 2000.

Ohio is set to close the gap with its fourth No. 1 this year in Joe Burrow, albeit the state’s first since 1997.