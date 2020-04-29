Wednesday Insider Notes
One of the quarterback candidates in line behind Clemson’s two outstanding uncommitted offers is set to come off the board today.
Houston (Texas) Shadow Creek’s Kyron Drones said Tuesday that he has an announcement to make this afternoon.
Drones (6-2, 200) is expected to announce his pledge to Baylor, per a source.
