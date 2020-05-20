Quality over quantity, as we wrote earlier this week.

Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett four-star linebacker Barrett Carter announced his commitment to Clemson on Tuesday evening.

Carter gave the Tigers their second commitment ranked among Rivals.com’s top 50 prospects within the last month, joining Matthews (N.C.) Weddington four-star running back Will Shipley.