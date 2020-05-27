Clemson scored its 13th commitment for its recruiting class Tuesday with the announcement from Winston-Salem (N.C.) Prep defensive end Zaire Patterson.

So much remains unclear about how high school sports will proceed this fall, especially as situations are determined on a per-state basis. The same can be said, in some respects, for how academics will be carried out.

Thus, one storyline to follow as some semblance of normalcy starts being restored is whether the pandemic restrictions impacts the path and procedure for midyear enrollment.