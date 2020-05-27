News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-27 06:34:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Wednesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

Clemson scored its 13th commitment for its recruiting class Tuesday with the announcement from Winston-Salem (N.C.) Prep defensive end Zaire Patterson.

So much remains unclear about how high school sports will proceed this fall, especially as situations are determined on a per-state basis. The same can be said, in some respects, for how academics will be carried out.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Thus, one storyline to follow as some semblance of normalcy starts being restored is whether the pandemic restrictions impacts the path and procedure for midyear enrollment.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}