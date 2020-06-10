Wednesday Insider Notes
Florida State climbed into the top 20 of the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings Tuesday with a commitment from a three-star center, McDonough (Ga.) ELCA’s Bryson Estes, who competed at Clemson’s camp last year but was not pursued.
This was viewed as notable progress by several ‘Noles followers, as FSU finished No. 20 in last year’s standings with new coach Mike Norvell’s patchwork additions upon arrival.
