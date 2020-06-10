News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-10 06:40:34 -0500') }} football Edit

Wednesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

Florida State climbed into the top 20 of the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings Tuesday with a commitment from a three-star center, McDonough (Ga.) ELCA’s Bryson Estes, who competed at Clemson’s camp last year but was not pursued.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

This was viewed as notable progress by several ‘Noles followers, as FSU finished No. 20 in last year’s standings with new coach Mike Norvell’s patchwork additions upon arrival.

New Florida State offensive line commit Bryson Estes camped at Clemson last summer.
New Florida State offensive line commit Bryson Estes camped at Clemson last summer. (Rivals.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}