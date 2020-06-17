Clemson reached the two-dozen mark for rising junior offers Tuesday night with its move on Marietta (Ga.) four-star athlete Daniel Martin.

Martin (6-3, 190) was offered last month by Georgia and LSU, with Auburn and Florida State also notably in the mix.

We featured Martin in our “Names to Know: Clemson’s Future Linebackers Board” installment last month.