Wednesday Insider Notes
Tuesday’s commitment from Greensboro (N.C.) Page four-star Payton Page wrapped up Clemson’s defensive tackle pursuits for this recruiting class.
On to the next.
We will have more on the names to know and the Tigers’ direction in a piece to publish later today.
But a significant development this week for one of the three offers Clemson has already distributed to the rising junior pool.
