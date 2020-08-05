Clemson went on a pass-rush spree Tuesday, doubling its amount of offers to rising junior defensive ends.

The Tigers made the move on a trio of 2022 edge-rushers: Katy (Texas) four-star Malick Sylla, Philadelphia (Penn.) Imhotep Charter four-star Enai White and Sicklerville (N.J.) Timber Creek defensive end Jihaad Campbell.

Sylla (6-6, 235) and White (6-4, 220) should come as no surprise, as we featured both toward the top of our “Names to Know: Clemson’s Future Defensive Ends Board” edition precisely two months ago.