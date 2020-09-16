So much for history being made.

It took till September of the prospect’s senior year, but Clemson finally extended an instate offer for the 2021 class when Dabo Swinney personally pulled the trigger on Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork receiver Will Taylor.

We have long framed this Palmetto State haul to be the least appealing we have seen in memory. And although one or two qualified candidates eventually emerged to at least warrant a spot in the conversation, this observer still thought the Tigers might be headed for the first class without an instate offer since Rivals.com went online in 1999.

Clemson has tracked state-by-state signees going back to 1970, and the Tigers have had at least one in-state acquisition each year.