With Austin (Texas) Lyndon B. Johnson safety Andrew Mukuba’s announcement a day away, let’s consider the rankings ramifications should Clemson get its guy.

The Tigers have been sitting at No. 10 in the Rivals.com team rankings, with three fewer commitments than anyone else in the top 10.

Volume matters, as you know, seeing as a team’s 20 highest-rated recruits count toward its point total.

Clemson has 2,090 points, trailing No. 9 Miami (2,153) and No. 8 LSU (2,228).