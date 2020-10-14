Wednesday Insider Notes
FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!
Braden Galloway was a basketball guy with one year of receiver experience whom only N.C. State had otherwise stumbled upon. Davis Allen had middleweight offers as a high school linebacker at a program where Clemson had connections.
You wouldn’t need a full hand to count the other tight ends across the country for whom Clemson might rationally trade.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
We’ve been asked through the years about why Clemson doesn’t rack up elite tight end recruits as it has quarterbacks or receivers.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news