Braden Galloway was a basketball guy with one year of receiver experience whom only N.C. State had otherwise stumbled upon. Davis Allen had middleweight offers as a high school linebacker at a program where Clemson had connections.

You wouldn’t need a full hand to count the other tight ends across the country for whom Clemson might rationally trade.

We’ve been asked through the years about why Clemson doesn’t rack up elite tight end recruits as it has quarterbacks or receivers.