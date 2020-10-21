Wednesday Insider Notes
FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!
Our “Recruiting Big Board” series detailed yesterday the net Clemson has cast to date with junior offensive linemen, and how it should expand in the coming month or two.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
One of the five 2022 linemen the Tigers have offered, meanwhile, has substantially trimmed his field.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news