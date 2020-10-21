 Clemson Tigers Clemson football
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-21 06:15:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Wednesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

Our “Recruiting Big Board” series detailed yesterday the net Clemson has cast to date with junior offensive linemen, and how it should expand in the coming month or two.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

One of the five 2022 linemen the Tigers have offered, meanwhile, has substantially trimmed his field.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}