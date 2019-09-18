THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Ga'Quincy McKinstry, the nation's No. 1 athlete according to Rivals.com, calls it a "blessing" to be in his shoes. He has been reeling in scholarship offers since his freshman year, and since September 1, when college football coaches were first allowed to contact juniors directly, his phone has been blowing up.

He said he tries to respond back to each coach quickly and those coaches know they have to put the work in if they want to land one of the premiere athletes in the 2021 class.

The two-sport athlete out of Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley has offers to play football and basketball on the next level, and that could factor into his decision down the road.

He was at Clemson a little over a week ago, he took the ACT this past Saturday, this weekend he will be at Georgia and he has a lot of schools he wants to check out in the coming months.