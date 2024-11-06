Advertisement

in other news

Major questions to answer

Major questions to answer

We've spent a lot of time talking about Clemson's defense over the last 48 hours. But let's not pretend that the ...

 • Larry Williams
Additional Monday recruiting nuggets

Additional Monday recruiting nuggets

We've spoken with numerous highly-rated prospects who were on Clemson's campus over the weekend, including ...

Forums content
 • Sam Spiegelman
MONDAY INSIDER

MONDAY INSIDER

Behind-the-scenes recruiting intel, updates on multiple 4-star prospects and a lot more are found in our LOADED ...

 • Paul Strelow
Sunday Night: Swinney on missed opportunities, Clemson's defense

Sunday Night: Swinney on missed opportunities, Clemson's defense

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney again addressed members of the media Sunday evening during his weekly...

 • Tigerillustrated.com
Front and center

Front and center

Nine months ago, Wes Goodwin received a raise of more than half-a-million dollars.

 • Larry Williams

in other news

Major questions to answer

Major questions to answer

We've spent a lot of time talking about Clemson's defense over the last 48 hours. But let's not pretend that the ...

 • Larry Williams
Additional Monday recruiting nuggets

Additional Monday recruiting nuggets

We've spoken with numerous highly-rated prospects who were on Clemson's campus over the weekend, including ...

Forums content
 • Sam Spiegelman
MONDAY INSIDER

MONDAY INSIDER

Behind-the-scenes recruiting intel, updates on multiple 4-star prospects and a lot more are found in our LOADED ...

 • Paul Strelow
Published Nov 6, 2024
Wednesday Night Insider
Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

In our third update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we have more info on multiple weekend recruiting visitors. We focus on two in particular for this edition - one from the state of Tennessee and the other across the state line in North Carolina.

And there are some familiar recruiting names on Virginia Tech's roster. We take subscribers down memory lane with backstories on several we tracked during their recruitment.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

******************************

SHOP daily DEALS on Clemson apparel/gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!

Clemson
2025Commitment List
Updated:
clemson
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
6 - 2
Overall Record
5 - 1
Conference Record
Upcoming
Virginia Tech
5 - 4
Virginia Tech
Clemson
6 - 2
Clemson
-6.5, O/U 53.5
Finished
Clemson
21
Clemson
Louisville
33
Arrow
Louisville
Clemson
48
Arrow
Clemson
Virginia
31
Virginia
Advertisement
Advertisement
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS