BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Tigerillustrated.com was back on campus Wednesday evening, as spring football practice in Clemson rolls on in the lead-up to next week's annual spring game.

We have updates on numerous newcomers from Wednesday's scrimmage, including transfer wide receiver Tristan Smith and transfer defensive end Will Heldt.

Also, more on five-star true freshman (DT) Amare Adams and four-star true freshman (OT) Brayden Jacobs.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT SPRING PRACTICE NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)