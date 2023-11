BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

As Clemson prepares for its third practice of the week ahead of facing South Carolina in Columbia on Saturday, we have a lot more team intel to share with subscribers.

Additionally, we've got an inside look at the personnel makeup of the front-line players on both rosters with some numbers that may surprise you.

This is the second of three updates today on Tigerillustrated.com.

WEDNESDAY NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)

Bundle up with DEALS on Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!