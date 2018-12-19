Though Clemson's coaching staff signed over two-dozen prospects Wednesday, Tigerillustrated.com will continue to track potential additions for the class throughout the remainder of this month, through January and into February 6, the second and final signing day of the 2018-2019 cycle.

Odds remain favorable there will be more signatures in the Tigers' 2019 recruiting class.

One name we continue to track is longtime Clemson target Quavaris Crouch of Charlotte (N.C.), the No. 1-rated football recruit in the state of North Carolina.

We have additional information to report on Crouch, who continues to work on a decision.

WEDNESDAY P.M. QUAVARIS CROUCH UPDATE