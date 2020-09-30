FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

CLEMSON | Dabo Swinney laid it on thick yesterday in his glowing reviews of Virginia.

He said lefty quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who just started his first college game, looks like "a little Steve Young."

He said Clemson's defensive line did a poor job of disrupting in last year's ACC championship game.

He said this Virginia team looks a lot like the one that won the Coastal Division last year.

After checking your notes and recalling the Tigers squeaked by the Cavaliers to the tune of 62-17, it's easy to chalk this up as standard, even meaningless, hyperbole in advance of the assured destruction that's coming Saturday night.