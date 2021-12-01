In Sooner Country, fans are becoming more irate as players follow Lincoln Riley to Los Angeles and there's pressure on the school to hurry up and make a hire to start turning vibes in the positive direction that always comes with a new coach.

Here in the Clemson bubble, fans have already come to grips with the possibility that Dabo Swinney might have to replace one of the main pillars of this spectacular run, longtime defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

Now they've shifted to wanting to know one way or another, right now.

WEDNESDAY UPDATE

-----------------------------------------------------------