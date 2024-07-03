BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

In late May, Clemson filed a motion in Pickens County in hopes of speeding up its case against the ACC.

This motion for summary judgment, filed May 30, comes to a head in nine days when Clemson and the ACC will meet in a Pickens courtroom with judge Perry H. Gravely presiding.

For those who believe the next seismic realignment event will come soon -- as in, this summer -- Clemson's motion has fueled the fire.

WEDNESDAY UPDATE (For subscribers-only)

********************

BIG JULY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!