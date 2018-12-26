DALLAS, Texas -- No. 2 Clemson (13-0, 9-0) continues to inch closer to its second-ever Cotton Bowl appearance as No. 3 Notre Dame (12-0) awaits.

Practices continue today in Arlington, but not before Tigerillustrated.com spoke with numerous players and coaches.

--- Additional insight on the PED test front as it stands on Wednesday afternoon. And how will Clemson officials receive a response from the NCAA when it comes?

-- What we were told by several players today who weighed in on Monday's news of failed drug tests from Dexter Lawrence, Braden Galloway and Zach Giella.

-- What two assistant football coaches told us when asked about the drug tests.

-- Players have now received draft grades from the NFL Underclassman Advisory Committee. What one player told us after spending several days deliberating on the information he received from the committee.

WEDNESDAY UPDATE FROM DALLAS