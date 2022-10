OUR STOREWIDE FLASH SALE: Over 3,500 officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel/gear items ON SALE (some 65% OFF ) at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!

Clemson attracted its remaining defensive back target for his first game visit this past weekend.

Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee athlete Khalil Barnes took in the Tigers' victory against Syracuse with his father.