Well, after this past week, at least the new video board is the second-most popular item Clemson fans seem to want to see Saturday.

What does an increasingly uncomfortable quarterback situation look like at 20 times the greater resolution?

We might soon find out.

OK, uncomfortable isn't a fair characterization in certain respects. DJ Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik, by all accounts and views, get along well. The locker room supports both.