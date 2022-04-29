Weekend Insider Notes
Clemson's coaches wrapped up their first full week on the road during the spring evaluation period this afternoon.
As we have characterized, with spring practices yet to get underway, the opening exercises have been about the coaches getting to schools they otherwise haven't planned to reach later in the period for workouts.
That translates to assistants beating the bushes within their recruiting territories.
It's been about building if not nurturing relationships as well as extending Dabo Swinney Camp invitations, typically to underclassmen.
There has been no shortage of swings by obscure schools off the beaten path.
For those who still consider recruiting territories significant, it's worth noting that new defensive coordinator Wesley Goodwin spent the latter part of this week in Tampa, Fla.
Former offensive coordinator Tony Elliott long mined the area during his Clemson tenure before relinquishing it late to Goodwin's predecessor, Brent Venables.
The Tigers, of course, signed two linebackers late in the cycle from Tampa: Wade Woodaz and Kobe McCloud.
