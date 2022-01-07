It's hard to get away from the feeling that Nick Eason is the ideal fit for Clemson.

Adam Schefter created a bit of a stir Thursday when he reported Arizona Cardinals assistant Brentson Buckner turned down Dabo Swinney last week, and is now being courted by Auburn for the position Eason vacated.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Based on our conversations with highly-placed contacts, we're skeptical that Swinney actually offered Buckner. We can always get into the nebulous "what actually constitutes an offer" conversation, but from everything we've gathered it was more Swinney reaching out to Buckner to gauge his interest.