TigerIllustrated - Welcome to the show ... again

When the world changed in March and everyone went their separate ways, Dabo Swinney and Nick Saban got to work.

Saban, the story goes, remained in his office grinding away. He conceived of the idea to outfit every player with Apple watches so he could monitor their every move back home.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Swinney didn't resort to electronic monitoring, but he did sell his players on the idea that they could out-work the competition even if they were working from home.

Some differing techniques, sure. But during a lockdown, the two greatest coaches in the game were still consumed with continuing to lock down the rest of college football.