Sunday Night: Swinney on missed opportunities, Clemson's defense

Sunday Night: Swinney on missed opportunities, Clemson's defense

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney again addressed members of the media Sunday evening during his weekly...

Front and center

Nine months ago, Wes Goodwin received a raise of more than half-a-million dollars.

Clemson slips to No. 19 in latest AP Poll

Clemson slips to No. 19 in latest AP Poll

For the second straight week Clemson fell in the Associated Press Poll. Following a double-digit loss to Louisville...

The Day After

The Day After

There's simply no excuse for some of the things we saw last night, and that applies not just to the guys wearing ...

 • Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Additional Clemson Football Nuggets From Death Valley

Additional Clemson Football Nuggets From Death Valley

Following Clemson's loss to Louisville Saturday night in Death Valley, we have more team-related intel to share with...

Published Nov 5, 2024
Well below expectations
Larry Williams
For so long in these parts, the defensive line was the swaggering, suffocating embodiment of such a high standard.

Even when the offense took significant dips, the defensive line was almost always there to be the rock everyone leaned on.

Now opposing offensive lines and running backs are leaning on this legacy. And tarnishing it.

Greatness has become weakness.

So what's next?

WELL BELOW EXPECTATIONS

Clemson
2025Commitment List
Updated:
clemson
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
6 - 2
Overall Record
5 - 1
Conference Record
Upcoming
Virginia Tech
5 - 4
Virginia Tech
Clemson
6 - 2
Clemson
-6.5, O/U 53.5
Finished
Clemson
21
Clemson
Louisville
33
Arrow
Louisville
Clemson
48
Arrow
Clemson
Virginia
31
Virginia
