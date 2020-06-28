Throughout his recruitment, we suggested that while Tyler Davis might not be the highest-rated prospect Clemson was involved with, he may well be its most important target.

Think we can rule that one turned out correct – and maybe more right than even we imagined.

Clemson had an evident need for defensive tackle help in 2019, which would be one of the main impetuses behind coordinator Brent Venables rewriting his defensive code to incorporate the use of just one on the field in many personnel packages and formations.

Furthermore, we characterized Davis as arguably the most ready-made option available on the recruiting market. The highest-ranked guys tend to be taller, longer-limbed prospects who leave something to the imagination as eventual projections to maximize perceived superior physical tools.