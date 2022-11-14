CLEMSON -- The pressing question about this 2022 Clemson team is whether a group of Tigers, this late in the season, can change their stripes and put a complete game together.

The best case for answering that in the affirmative could be rooted in a position change.

If you say Barrett Carter was sensational Saturday night against Louisville, you might be understating it.

He was everywhere including in the air when he soared over a running back's attempted block on the way to a late sack.

The burst he showed in going underneath a route for a diving interception sent a strong message that he was the best player on a field featuring a lot of really good players from both teams.

After several days of uneasiness in the wake of a humiliating loss to Notre Dame, it was just too much for Clemson fans to hear nearing game time that Trenton Simpson was out.