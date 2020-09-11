We are finally, and thankfully, here.

The offseason that would never end – and threatened to extend far longer if no there was no college football this fall – concludes as No. 1 Clemson is hours away from Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Wake Forest.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

In this ongoing series, Tigerillustrated.com weighs in on what we have heard from Clemson's coaching staff as the last bits of preparation and tweaking have transpired this week: