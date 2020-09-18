So far, so good.

One game in the books for Clemson, and with no major hitches – neither in performance nor pandemic concern.

The Tigers head into Saturday’s 4 p.m. opening home game against The Citadel with a game film off which to teach and improve.

In this ongoing series, Tigerillustrated.com weighs in on what we have heard from Clemson's coaching staff this week: