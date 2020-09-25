 Clemson Tigers Clemson football recruiting Monday Insider
football

What Clemson's coaches have told us this week

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

Clemson cruised into its bye week having registered a pair of lopsided victories through its opening two games.

The Tigers held practices Monday, Wednesday and Thursday before breaking for a weekend off today.

The team will reconvene Sunday for COVID-19 testing, then return to the practice field Monday on its routine weekly schedule in prep for its game against Virginia – a rematch of last year’s ACC Championship participants.

In this ongoing series, Tigerillustrated.com weighs in on what we have heard from Clemson's coaching staff this past week:

