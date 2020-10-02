What Clemson's coaches have told us this week
FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!
With two lopsided early wins under its belt, No. 1-ranked Clemson returns from its bye week for an ACC Championship rematch before meeting one of the credible threats to the crown next week.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
In this ongoing series, Tigerillustrated.com weighs in on what we have heard from the coaching staff over the last several days.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news