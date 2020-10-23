No. 1 Clemson rides high into its second straight noon game Saturday, as just about the entire roster looked like, or were made to look like, world-beaters in last week’s landslide rout of Georgia Tech.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

This year’s version of Syracuse doesn’t appear any more foreboding, although ghosts of unforeseen Orange challenges past have given the Tigers enough motivational fodder to cling to beyond the bigger picture carrots.

In this popular ongoing series with subscribers, Tigerillustrated.com weighs in on what we have heard from Clemson's coaching staff this past week in advance of Saturday’s game.