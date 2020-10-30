TigerIllustrated - What Clemson's coaches have told us this week

What Clemson's coaches have told us this week
FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!
We know Notre Dame’s already looking ahead to Clemson next week, because Irish coach Brian Kelly has said as much in using that as motivation for his team’s weekly preparations.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Without Trevor Lawrence this weekend, the Tigers have suddenly been assured no such luxury.
In this popular ongoing series with subscribers, Tigerillustrated.com weighs in on what we have heard from the coaching staff this week in advance of Saturday’s noon kickoff against Boston College.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news