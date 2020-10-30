TigerIllustrated - What Clemson's coaches have told us this week

We know Notre Dame’s already looking ahead to Clemson next week, because Irish coach Brian Kelly has said as much in using that as motivation for his team’s weekly preparations.

Without Trevor Lawrence this weekend, the Tigers have suddenly been assured no such luxury.

In this popular ongoing series with subscribers, Tigerillustrated.com weighs in on what we have heard from the coaching staff this week in advance of Saturday’s noon kickoff against Boston College.