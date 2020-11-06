TigerIllustrated - What Clemson's coaches have told us this week

The one that’s been circled since the schedule came out is finally here – at least the guaranteed regular-season version.

No. 1 Clemson travels to No. 4 Notre Dame missing at least a trio of stars from its lineup. Yet that doesn’t stand to diminish the magnitude of the moment or lessen the ramifications for reaching the ACC Championship.

In this popular ongoing series with subscribers, Tigerillustrated.com weighs in on what we have heard from Clemson's coaches in advance of Saturday’s kickoff.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!