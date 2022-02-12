What Clemson's football team will look like in 2022 - Part X

This is the tenth installment in a series Tigerillustrated.com kicked off last month.

ALSO SEE: What Clemson's football team will look like in 2022 (DE) | What Clemson's football team will look like in 2022 (TE) | What Clemson's football team will look like in 2022 (RB) | What Clemson's football team will look like in 2022 (DT) | What Clemson's football team will look like in 2022 (OT) | What Clemson's football team will look like in 2022 - Part VI (CB) | What Clemson's football team will look like in 2022 - Part VII (OL) | What Clemson's football team will look like in 2022 - Part VIII (S) | What Clemson's football team will look like in 2022 - IX (SAM LB)

Today we cover Clemson's quarterback position.