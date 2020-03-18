CLEMSON | Rivals.com classified Trevor Lawrence as a pro-style quarterback in the class of 2018.

Dabo Swinney had been telling everyone all along the kid could run, and Lawrence effectively became known as a dual-threat quarterback that night in the Fiesta Bowl when he ran around and away from Ohio State.

"He apparently wasn't a guy that could run," Swinney said. "I think that myth has gone out the window."

And this brings us to the presence of yet another generational quarterback on the Tigers' roster, a jewel that is as can't-miss as you can get based on the words and general vibe of the football offices.