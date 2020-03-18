News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-18 14:12:51 -0500') }} football Edit

What distinguishes Uiagalelei from Lawrence and Watson

Larry Williams
Tigerillustrated.com

CLEMSON | Rivals.com classified Trevor Lawrence as a pro-style quarterback in the class of 2018.

Dabo Swinney had been telling everyone all along the kid could run, and Lawrence effectively became known as a dual-threat quarterback that night in the Fiesta Bowl when he ran around and away from Ohio State.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

"He apparently wasn't a guy that could run," Swinney said. "I think that myth has gone out the window."

And this brings us to the presence of yet another generational quarterback on the Tigers' roster, a jewel that is as can't-miss as you can get based on the words and general vibe of the football offices.

In nine practices this spring, midyear enrollee D.J. Uiagalelei showed why he received a five-star billing from Rivals.com during the recruiting process.
In nine practices this spring, midyear enrollee D.J. Uiagalelei showed why he received a five-star billing from Rivals.com during the recruiting process. (Dawson Powers - Tigerillustrated.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}