What distinguishes Uiagalelei from Lawrence and Watson
CLEMSON | Rivals.com classified Trevor Lawrence as a pro-style quarterback in the class of 2018.
Dabo Swinney had been telling everyone all along the kid could run, and Lawrence effectively became known as a dual-threat quarterback that night in the Fiesta Bowl when he ran around and away from Ohio State.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
"He apparently wasn't a guy that could run," Swinney said. "I think that myth has gone out the window."
And this brings us to the presence of yet another generational quarterback on the Tigers' roster, a jewel that is as can't-miss as you can get based on the words and general vibe of the football offices.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news