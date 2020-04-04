When Jeff Scott packed up his office and headed to South Florida, he was sure to take a prized possession.

The bible of Clemson football, otherwise known as the All-In Manual, is a prominent fixture in Scott's new office in Tampa.

This is not a playbook, nor does it contain a super-secret recipe for what has made Clemson great under Dabo Swinney. It's much more a big-picture philosophy, buttressed by an accumulation of fundamental micro building blocks that have been constructed over the years.