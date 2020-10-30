 Clemson Tigers Clemson football
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-30 06:41:40 -0500') }} football Edit

What Happens Now

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

Two days ago we wrote an article with the premise that in 2020 more than ever, luck wins championships.

Now we need to point out that at the time we had zero clue Trevor Lawrence was in danger of being shelved for a positive COVID test.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}