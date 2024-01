CLEMSON -- The "defense wins championships" maxim was knocked down a few rungs by a procession of sensational quarterbacks from Deshaun Watson to Tua Tagovailoa to Trevor Lawrence to Joe Burrow to Mac Jones.

But a funny thing happened just as we all convinced ourselves of the non-negotiables in the championship formula.

GIVE A GIFT SUBSCRIPTION TO TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

The last team standing, for three straight years, didn't really possess the prototype triggerman behind center.